Your pictures of Scotland: 27 April - 4 May

  • 4 May 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 April - 4 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

The moon above Buachaille Etive Beag in Glencoe Image copyright Dave Stewart
Image caption Dave Stewart reckons the moon looks like a giant snowball rolling down Buachaille Etive Beag in this picture which he took at dawn on Monday.
Tent on top of Sgurr na Stri, Skye showing the Black Cuillins ridge and Loch Coruisk Image copyright Ron Bisset
Image caption Ron Bisset enjoyed an incredible view from his tent on top of Sgurr na Stri on Skyre during a weekend camping trip.
Jess on Ben Ledi Image copyright John Moffat
Image caption Here's another impressive view - this time Jess is looking down from Ben Ledi in Perthshire.
Newly weds in wellies in Loch Ness Image copyright Gordie Bain
Image caption Gordie Bain snapped this colourful image of wedding day fun on the shore of Loch Ness.
Exterior of V&A in Dundee Image copyright Ewan Baird
Image caption Ewan Baird made the trip to Dundee from Falkirk this week - he's excited about the opening of the new V&A in September.
View from Beinn Sgritheall looking along Loch Hourn Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption Bill Cameron has sent us this exceptional panorama, from Beinn Sgritheall looking along Loch Hourn, near Glenelg.
Trees atNew Hailes Estate, the NTS property just outside Edinburgh. Image copyright MALCOLM PARNELL
Image caption Spring is the best time of year at the Newhailes Estate, just outside Edinburgh, says Malcolm Parnell. "I love the way the sun shines through the new leaves on the trees and lights the carpet of wildflowers underneath," he says.
Yacht racing off Helensburgh Image copyright Mike Forbes
Image caption Mike Forbes sent us this picture of racing yachts off Helensburgh.
Short-eared owl Image copyright Iain Brooks
Image caption This stunning shot of a short-eared owl was taken at Lochindorb in the Highlands, by Iain Brooks.
Gannet diving for fish Image copyright Jane Collins
Image caption Jane Collins snapped this gannet diving for fish at Carnish Bay in Uig while on holiday on Lewis.
The first car home at the end of the Flying Scotsman car rally on a glorious afternoon on the high street in Edinburgh on Sunday. Image copyright Stewart Kerr
Image caption This was the first car home at the end of the Flying Scotsman car rally in Edinburgh on Sunday, says Stewart Kerr.
Kayaks lined up on Arisaig beach. Image copyright Niall Barnett
Image caption Fife Sea Kayaking Club were rewarded with great weather when they made their annual trip to Arisaig.
Carrick shore in Dumfries and Galloway Image copyright Sarah Greggan
Image caption Sarah Greggon spent a week at Carrick Shore in Dumfries and Galloway to celebrate her 80th birthday.
Glengarrisdale Bay on island of Jura. Image copyright Norie Williamson
Image caption Norie Williamson said the six hour trek through boggy terrain was well worth the effort when they reached Glengarrisdale Bay on Jura's west coast.
Took my dad out to watch April’s Pink Moon rising. Littleferry in the foreground and Tarbat Ness beyond. Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption Neil Mason said he took his father out to watch April's pink moon rising. The village of Little Ferry, Sutherland, is in the foreground and Tarbat Ness lighthouse beyond.

