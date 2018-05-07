Image copyright PAndJ

The reaction from fans and leading figures in football as Sir Alex Ferguson continues his battle for life is, for a second day, the dominant story on Scotland's front pages.

Get Well Soon is the message to Sir Alex, a former Aberdeen boss, on the front page of the Press and Journal.

The Scottish Sun reports reports that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is praying for Sir Alex's recovery so that he can continue to inspire him.

The Daily Star says some of the biggest names in the game have united in wishing him a speedy recovery.

The National describes how Scots have rallied to help a refugee who was the victim of a "racist" attack.

Tens of thousands of rail passengers faced Bank holiday chaos, according to the Herald, after an electrical fault disrupted ScotRail services. In its online edition, the papers also focuses on ScotRail after it was fined for poor performance.

Education spending per primary school pupil has fallen by nearly 10% since 2010, claims the Scotsman.

The Courier describes how a "hero" light aircraft pilot managed to land his plane on an island on the Tay after experiencing engine problems shortly after take-off from Perth Airport.

According to the Daily Record, two convicted murderers have been separated by prison bosses after inmates complained about their relationship.

The Daily Express says people working beyond retirement age could have to pay national insurance in future.

A full page image of a river in Yorkshire choked up with discarded plastic is the Daily Mail's front page, as it continues its campaign to crack down on plastic pollution.

The i newspaper leaders with Theresa May's battle with "Brexiteers" over her plan to maintain a customs partnership with the EU.