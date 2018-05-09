Two women have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in West Lothian.

The victims, aged 21 and 20, were passengers in a silver Mini Cooper when it was in collision with a white Scania HGV on Tuesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Mini, and a female passenger, aged 22, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The crash happened on the A803 near Champany, north of Linlithgow.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, at about 15:40

Insp Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the women who lost their lives.

"Our inquiries into the collision continue and we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has any information which may be relevant, and who has not yet spoken to officers to contact us as soon as possible."