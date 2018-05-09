World news makes the front pages on Wednesday after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

The i claims the president risked major rifts with his closest allies and plunged the world into a new period of uncertainty with the move.

The Scotsman claims "this is serious" saying the international community's nuclear deal may now implode.

And The Telegraph reports the US president was "open to striking a new, wider deal" with Iran that would address the country's ballistic missiles programme and involvement in Syria and Yemen.

Sir Alex Ferguson's first words after waking up from his brain surgery is The Scottish Sun's exclusive.

The paper says the Scot's first words to his family were: "How did Doncaster get on?", referring to the English football side managed by his son Darren.

The Daily Record leads with a story about a young couple preparing to welcome their baby son into the world knowing he will pass away soon after birth.

Potholes make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, where it is claimed the SNP needs £100m to tackle "Scotland's pothole crisis".

The Scottish Daily Express is blaming the SNP for "schools chaos" saying that it is a "postcode lottery" which exam subjects are available to pupils.

The Press and Journal claims a victory for Portree Hospital on Skye as a panel voted to expand services there.

"Boris is revolting!" is the headline in The National's top story which says Boris Johnson has labelled Theresa May's Brexit plans "crazy".

A spate of "despicable" thefts from elderly women makes the front of The Courier's Dundee edition.

Three incidents involved a person or couple knocking on the door of an elderly person's house and talking their way in.

And the Daily Star of Scotland tells the story of snooker world champion Mark Williams' "epic bender", celebrating his win with an all-night party.