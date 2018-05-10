More strife for Police Scotland makes the front pages of several papers.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a headline claiming a watchdog "savages police" over the death of Barry Croal.

The Scotsman also tells the story of a Pirc investigation which found Police Scotland failed to deal properly with three calls made by the 51-year-old's mother.

Mr Croal was later found dead at his home in Stirlingshire.

The Herald adds that the family of the dead man plans to sue the force over the 38-hour delay to check on Mr Croal.

The front of the Scottish Sun breaks the news that EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor is suffering from Alzheimer's.

The 80-year-old comedy favourite was diagnosed four years ago.

Focus turns to South Korea on the front of the i with three American men "Freed from the gulag".

The release is being described as a goodwill gesture ahead of a potential summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The National sticks with President Trump, talking about a "backlash" after the US leader pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The Times Scotland edition reports that Britain and its European allies are drawing up measures to counter US sanctions on companies doing business with Iran.

It says Donald Trump warned European companies would be punished if they continued to trade with the country. The US president pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

A woman terrified to move into her new Glasgow flat makes the front of of the Daily Record.

Residents going into the apartment block in the Merchant City are having to step over heroin users to get to their front doors.

The Daily Telegraph claims homeowners are set to receive more junk mail after the Royal Mail urged businesses to exploit a loophole in new data protection laws.

The Inverness edition of the Press and Journal leads with a tragic road accident which killed a young man, Shaun Allan.

The Scottish Daily Express launches an attack on the current Duke of Wellington, who it describes as the "Brexit wrecker lord".

And tThe Courier outlines fears over a rise in crack cocaine use in Kirkcaldy.