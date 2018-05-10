Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "He needs help and we just want him to come home."

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have appealed for three people spotted on the Forth Road Bridge to come forward.

Officers have been hunting for the 36-year-old since his worried family reported him missing in the early hours of Wednesday.

He has not been seen since he left a hotel in South Queensferry at 01:00.

The singer's mother said: "Just come home Scott. Come Home. We love you so much. We just want you back."

The police search is focused on South Queensferry, as well as the Forth Road Bridge and into Fife.

'Really special person'

Ch Insp Alan Carson said CCTV footage showed an individual on the bridge, followed by two other people a short time later.

He said it was impossible to say where those people had gone and said police were keen to trace all three of them.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen after visiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry

Speaking about her son, Scott's mother Marion told BBC Scotland: "He's much loved by his family and a lot of other people. Scott's written songs that have helped people through a lot of difficult things.

"Obviously we are biased but he's a really special person, to us as a family, but also to hundreds of thousands other people."

Scott's brother Grant, who is also in the band, said: "We just miss him. We just want to see him, want to make sure he's OK and just to help him through whatever it is he's going through. We're all here for him."

Appealing to Scott he said: "Just come back."

Singer's tweets

The family voiced their concerns after tweets were sent by Scott shortly before he was last seen.

At about 23:00 on Tuesday, he wrote: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Minutes later he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

Ch Insp Carson said: "It is important to stress that, at this time, we do not know definitively where Scott has headed after leaving the Dakota Hotel and the assistance of the public is therefore vital to help us with this investigation.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Scott since 1am on Wednesday morning should get in touch.

"In particular, the two people who crossed the Forth Road Bridge from South Queensferry at 1.10am may have useful information and we are extremely keen to speak with them.

"Similarly, we would also urge others to come forward if they have any other information relevant to our investigation.

"Finally, I'd like to reiterate our appeal to Scott directly, to make contact with family, friends, or with police and let us know where you are."

'Incredible support'

Earlier, a tweet from Grant thanked those who had offered support.

It said: "Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going."

Skip Twitter post by @FRabbits We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018 Report

The musician is originally from Selkirk but now based in Glasgow.

Later on Wednesday after his disappearance, his brother Grant posted an appeal saying that officers had Scott's phone but gave no further details.

He described his brother as being in a "very fragile state".

CCTV shows Scott at the Dakota Hotel, where he visited before he disappeared.

He is described as being white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, with dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.