Image copyright Rex Features

A body found at a marina on the banks of the Firth of Forth has been confirmed as missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

The discovery was made at Port Edgar, between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, at about 20:30 on Thursday.

Mr Hutchison, 36, went missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

His family said there had been recent concerns about his mental health, and they were "devastated" by his death.

Mr Hutchison had spoken openly about his battle with depression over the years, with elder brother Neil saying he had done so "in an attempt to help other people with similar conditions".

'Articulate and charismatic'

In a statement released on Friday, the family said Mr Hutchison "wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.

"He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around."

The statement added that relatives had "remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself".

And it described Mr Hutchison as a "wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend" who always had time for those he cared for.

Image caption Scott Hutchison formed Frightened Rabbit alongside his brother Grant, the band's drummer

"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you", it added.

"Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.

"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health problems, these organisations may be able to help.

His Frightened Rabbit bandmates released a statement saying: "There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott, but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.

"Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you all to continue doing this.

"He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Hutchison was last seen after visiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry

The singer and guitarist had last been seen on CCTV footage leaving the Dakota Hotel in nearby South Queensferry at 01:00 on Wednesday.

Two hours earlier, he had tweeted: "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

Shortly afterwards, he added: "I'm away now. Thanks."

Frightened Rabbit were formed by Mr Hutchison and brother Grant on drums. The band released their debut album Sing the Greys in 2006, and went on to release four more albums.

The brothers also released a critically-acclaimed album last month as part of Mastersystem - a supergroup that also included Justin Lockey from the band Editors.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The singer has spoken openly of his battle with depression

News of Mr Hutchison's death sparked tributes from fans and musicians.

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody paid tribute on Instagram to "one of Scotland's most extraordinary song writers".

He said Mr Hutchison "wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words always made me feel this heady mix of wonder, elation and pain.

"That pain that also makes you feel someone understands what you're going through and you don't feel so alone".

Image caption Frightened Rabbit, pictured here at Glastonbury in 2013, released five albums

Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted: "Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss."

Stuart Murdoch, from Belle and Sebastian, wrote: "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome."

DJ Edith Bowman said: "Can't really believe I'm reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted: "Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent."

The musician is originally from Selkirk but had been living in Glasgow.

Frightened Rabbit - a band of brothers

Frightened Rabbit were formed with Scott Hutchison on vocals and guitar and his brother Grant on drums, with the band's most recent line-up also featuring Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell.

They released the first of their five albums, Sing the Greys, in 2006, with Scott also releasing a solo album called Owl John.

Scott and Grant had recently formed a new band called Mastersystem, joining forces with Justin Lockey from Editors and his brother James, a film maker.

Their debut album, Dance Music, was released last month.

Scott had also hinted at a sixth Frightened Rabbit album being released before the end of the year, saying they had five or six songs that were coming together.