Image caption

The Herald calls the immigration plans a "golden hello" on its front page. But the paper leads with the ongoing troubles at NHS Tayside, reporting that financial mismanagement at NHS Tayside was "in a league of its own", according to Scotland's health secretary. It says Shona Robison was shocked to learn that Tayside's finance directors "put pressure" on an internal auditor to water down warnings over the legality of charity cash being used to plug a shortfall.