Bank holiday weekend sunshine across Scotland

  • 28 May 2018

Scotland has been, mostly, basking in sunshine during the bank holiday weekend. This is a selection of your pictures sent in between 25 and 28 May.

Forth Bridge Image copyright Kevin Boniface
Image caption Mist covers the Forth Bridge on an otherwise sunny Monday. Photo by Kevin Boniface.
Forth Bridge Image copyright Dianne Dryburgh
Image caption Two days earlier, there was sunshine all round when Dianne and Darren went to South Queensferry for lunch.
Highland cows with wildfire in the background Image copyright Ben Oakes
Image caption Ben Oakes said there was a wildfire at Sligachan, on Skye, on Sunday.
Strathclyde Loch Image copyright Ewan Neilson
Image caption Ross and Isla made the most of a trip to Strathclyde Country Park with dad Ewan Neilson.
Culzean Castle Image copyright John and Beth King
Image caption "Culzean Castle looking resplendent in the weekend sun," said John and Beth King.
Cyclist Image copyright Richard Robinson
Image caption Richard Robinson, from Kenilworth, noticed the haar from his viewpoint on Mither Tap near Inverurie.
Sunrise over Loch Ba Image copyright Terry Rodgers
Image caption Terry Rodgers, from Edinburgh, watched the sun rise over Loch Ba on Saturday.
Ivy and Henry camping Image copyright Martin Hamilton
Image caption Ivy and Henry went on their first camping trip with dad Martin Hamilton from Stewarton.
Kylesku Bridge Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption Neil Mason passed Kylesku Bridge as he took his Australian cousin around the North West Highlands on Saturday.

All images are copyrighted.

