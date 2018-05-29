Image copyright PA Image caption Phil Gormley resigned in February

The bid to recruit a new Chief Constable for Police Scotland is formally underway.

A Scottish Police Authority (SPA) advert confirmed it is seeking an "outstanding and accomplished" leader for the £216,549 post.

The vacancy follows the resignation of Phil Gormley in February amid a series of investigations into claims of gross misconduct.

Applications for the second biggest job in UK policing close on 25 June.

Deputy chief constable designate Iain Livingstone is regarded as the frontrunner.

But the post is expected to attract high calibre candidates from south of the border.

'Inspirational motivator'

The SPA said the new chief will be responsible for more than 22,000 police officers and staff and a budget of over £1bn.

The advert states: "The successful candidate will understand the unique role of leading Scotland's national police service.

"As Chief Constable, you will build on the proud history and achievements of Scotland's police service while ensuring that it adapts to meet the needs of Scotland's diverse communities in a changing world.

"An outstanding and accomplished police leader, you will have extensive experience of leading a significant policing organisation and a track record of successfully delivering large scale complex change."

The SPA said they will also have to be an inspirational motivator who can command the confidence and trust of staff, stakeholders and the public.

The advert continues: "This is one of the most significant, challenging and rewarding policing leadership roles in the UK and internationally.

"It is also one of the most important public leadership roles in Scotland. For the right candidate this unique role offers an unparalleled opportunity to make a positive difference to people's lives and to help shape Scotland's future."