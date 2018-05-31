The Scottish fire service is facing a £389m backlog in vehicle and property maintenance, a report has warned.

Audit Scotland said the funding gap was "insurmountable" without further transformation and investment.

It said that if capital spending remains at 2017/18 levels, the current maintenance backlog will reach £406m over the next 10 years.

The Scottish government said the report recognised "real progress" since the formation of a single national force.

The Audit Scotland report warned the risk of asset failures, such as vehicle breakdowns, "will increase significantly" if spending is not increased.

It said the service requires an average annual investment of £80.4m for the next 10 years to bring its assets up to a minimum satisfactory condition.

Audit Scotland said it was "imperative" that the service reviewed and reshaped its capital assets.

That could mean "closing, moving, sharing or changing the use of some of its properties as well as considering the range and deployment of its fleet of vehicles".

Pay and conditions

The report praised the service's "slow but steady" progress with integrating the eight former services into a single body and strong financial management.

SFRS was now in a good position to complete the process with a deal to harmonise firefighters' pay and conditions, it said.

Auditor General Caroline Gardner said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has an ambitious vision that involves significant changes to make it a more flexible, modern service.

"It now needs to press ahead with transformation so that it can respond to the changing needs of the public and can address its increasingly unsustainable model of delivery."

Image caption Opposition parties have accused the SNP of under-funding the fire service

Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing welcomed Audit Scotland's "recognition of real progress made by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service".

She said: "The SFRS inherited a substantial capital backlog from the eight legacy services and the Scottish government continues to work closely with the service to identify and provide the capital funding it needs for buildings, fleet and equipment.

"This year the Scottish government increased the spending capacity of the service by £15.5m to invest in transformation plans - and maintained an increase of £21.7m in capital funding announced in the 2017-18 budget.

"This investment, coupled with service transformation, will ensure that communities across Scotland remain protected from emerging risks and threats."

Staff and public safety

Opposition parties accused the SNP administration of under-funding the service.

Tory Liam Kerr said: "The SNP government has allowed a maintenance backlog of £400m to build up and that's entirely inexcusable.

"As firefighters themselves are warning, if equipment and vehicles aren't properly maintained, that will have implications for staff and public safety."

Scottish Labour's Daniel Johnson said: "The fact that the situation is so bad that fire engines may not even be able to run is a national scandal that could put lives at risk.

"Nationalist ministers must urgently explain how they are going to bridge this funding gap and give our brave firefighters the support they need and deserve."