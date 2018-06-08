Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 1-8 June

  • 8 June 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Dougal the dog on Ardnamurchan beach Image copyright Claire Summers
Image caption Claire Summers said her dog Dougal was "loving life" in the sunshine on Ardnamurchan beach this week.
Anna Jones on holiday at Laig Bay, Eigg, with Rum in the background. Image copyright Richard Jones
Image caption Anna Jones cools off in Laig Bay, Eigg, in a perfectly-timed photo by Richard Jones.
Model T sculpture in Fort William Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption This sculpture of the Ford Model T was recently installed in Fort William to commemorate the ascent of Ben Nevis by Henry Alexander in 1911. Bill Cameron sent us the photograph.
Little Loch Broom Image copyright Sandy Morrison
Image caption Sandy Morrison and his father took this photo of Little Loch Broom during a motorbike trip through the Highlands and islands.
Canadian geese and their offspring Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh had a chance encounter with this family of proud Canadian Geese on the River Ale, near Lilliesleaf in the Borders.
Infant blackbird in nest Image copyright Alex McSorley from St Boswells
Image caption Alex McSorely used a long zoom lens to capture this picture of an infant blackbird nesting in shrubbery in his garden in St Boswells.
The Kennacraig to Port Ellen ferry. Image copyright Brian Scott
Image caption Brian Scott and his wife Fiona said they couldn't have had better conditions for their first trip to Islay on the Kennacraig to Port Ellen ferry.
Men's downhill final during mountain bike world cup Image copyright Adrian Mckie
Image caption Adrian Mckie snapped this action shot during the men's downhill final at the UCI mountain bike world cup in Fort William.
Gannet at Troup Head Image copyright LUZ MERY SUAREZ
Image caption Luz Mery Suarez took a walk to Troup Head, Banff, to see the beautiful gannets.
Glen Etive where James Bond Skyfall was filmed. Image copyright Jodie Stephenson
Image caption This image looks a little familiar...Jodie Stephenson almost recreates a scene from James Bond film Skyfall at Glen Etive.
Three boats on Loch Fyne Image copyright Bernie Gajos
Image caption "I saw three ships..." Bernie Gajos followed a boat race on Loch Fyne last weekend.
I thought you might like this image of a Lions Mane Jellyfish, taken yesterday under the abandoned pier at Inverkip. We had a lovely evening dive around the pier and there were plenty of Jellyfish when we surfaced Image copyright Mark Kirkland
Image caption This stunning picture of a Lion's Mane jellyfish was taken by Mark Kirkland during a dive around the abandoned pier at Inverkip.
Canoe off Ardrossan. Arran in the background. Image copyright Pamela Mathieson
Image caption Pamela Mathieson enjoyed a tranquil evening paddling in the calm sea off Ardrossan on Friday night.
Air ambulance at sunset Image copyright Jamie Burgoyne
Image caption Jamie Burgoyne was walking his dog when he came across an air ambulance which had come to the aid of a mountain biker on Gillieshill, Cambusbarron.
Man in sea kayak during Ullapool sunset Image copyright Brenda Duffy
Image caption Phil Holden took to the water to enjoy the good weather - Brenda Duffy took this striking photo of him at sunset in Ullapool.
Sunset over the Forth Rail Bridge on Wednesday night. Image copyright Chris Spowart
Image caption Chris Spowart stopped off at South Queensferry to snap this picture on his way back from a family trip to Dalgety Bay on Wednesday.
Ballachulish sunset Image copyright Adrian Beck
Image caption Another amazing sunset was captured by Adrian Beck at Ballahulish on Saturday night.
Oban at 1am Image copyright Nick Edington
Image caption This early-morning picture of Oban shows a "beautiful twilight arc with a very faint dance from the Aurora going on above", says Nick Edington. "It made for such a bright sky," he added.

