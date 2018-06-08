A tenement block has been evacuated in Glasgow after a fire broke out in a popular chip shop.

A blaze in Old Salty's in Byres Road was discovered at about 08:45 on Friday morning.

Flats above the shop were evacuated and two men are being treated for slight smoke inhalation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had started in a deep fat fryer on the ground floor of the building.

Smoke could be seen across the west of the city.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: "We received reports of a fire in a deep fat fryer in a property in Glasgow's Byres Road at 8.45am this morning.

"There is a large fire service presence including 6 breathing apparatus units, and foam extinguishers.

"The first and second floor flats have been evacuated and an ambulance attended to treat two male casualties suffering from slight smoke inhalation."