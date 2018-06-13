Light aircraft crashes in Western Isles

The emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft in North Uist in the Western Isles, say Police Scotland.

The alarm was raised at about 10:15 and the A867 is closed between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib. There are no details on any casualties.

The diversion is route is via the A865.

Police said motorists should drive with care and that this road is not suitable for larger vehicles.

The aircraft is believed to be a helicopter.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.