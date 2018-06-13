A driver was injured when his bus was in collision with a tram near Edinburgh Airport.

Emergency services were called to the crash between the airport and Ingliston Royal Highland Centre at about 17:20 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the driver of a car park shuttle bus was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The tram derailed but its six passengers were unhurt. There were no passengers on the bus.

The tram driver and conductor were treated at the scene by paramedics, but were not thought to be badly hurt.

The condition of the bus driver was not known.

Ivon Bartholomew, a photojournalist, was picking up a friend at the airport when he came across the crash scene.

He said: "There were a lot of emergency service vehicles including ambulances and the bus certainly looked badly damaged.

"It happened near the car hire area where the road crosses the tramline."

Trams are limited to running between the Gyle and York Place while the line is blocked.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted: "Due to an incident, trams will be short running between the Gyle Centre and York Place.

"Tickets will be accepted on @on_lothianbuses. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Edinburgh Airport also tweeted tweeted: "Due to emergency services dealing with an incident, we are experiencing a build up of traffic around the airport. We appreciate your understanding and will provide an update soon."