Image copyright Mihaela Bodlovic

Creative Scotland's funding system falls way below the standard expected of a public body, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

The arts organisation has been heavily criticised over funding decisions, which saw board members resign in protest earlier this year.

MSPs have now said the organisation needs to urgently address failings.

Holyrood's cross-party culture committee has set a deadline of the end of August for a response.

The committee heard evidence from more than 50 artists and organisations about the regular funding process.

'Chorus of agreement'

In January, despite an increased settlement, Creative Scotland refused funding to 21 organisations, many of them long established.

Support to five groups was subsequently reinstated, but there were calls for the group to overhaul its processes.

Creative Scotland said some of the touring theatre companies would be eligible for a new fund, which has yet to be launched.

However MSPs said the information was poorly communicated, left organisations in a challenging position, and seriously damaged the confidence of the sector.

David Leddy, artistic director of the Fire Exit theatre company, said: "The report is utterly damning and yet utterly unsurprising.

"Creative Scotland have repeatedly tried to argue that gaping holes in their work were simply minor glitches.

"Yet there has been a chorus of agreement from the arts, media and general public that Creative Scotland's behaviour has been unethical, unrigorous and unfit for purpose."