Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Cunningham (right), with the rest of Wet Wet Wet, says prospects were limited in Clydebank in the 1980s

For Wet Wet Wet drummer Tommy Cunningham, the 80s was a bleak time to come of age in the west of Scotland.

"It was either crime, the dole, football or music," says Cunningham.

"We chose music."

Coming from Clydebank, he believed there was an expectation that young men would follow a certain path.

"Desolation was the only word to describe it," he says.

"You were going into the shipyards to work with the heavy industries.

"At school they said: 'This is what is going to happen - you are going to get to 15, walk out of school and you're going to get a job. And at 60-odd you are going to retire and that's your life'."

Image caption Orange Juice were seen as a breath of fresh air

Justin Currie, from Del Amitri, agrees Scotland was ready for something new.

He says: "Everything had that ethos of the slightly grim 1970s, guys with long hair and the rain soaking up into their bell-bottomed jeans.

"Everything was just a bit 'corporation' and not colourful in any way."

Currie cites Edwyn Collins' Orange Juice as the band that inspired him.

"I think Orange Juice bursting out of Glasgow was a multicoloured revolution in a lot of ways - just what they wore and what they sounded like," he says.

Glasgow's indie label Postcard Records was founded by Alan Horne in 1979 as a vehicle for artists Orange Juice, Aztec Camera and Joseph K.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption East Kilbride's Roddy Frame formed Aztec Camera in 1980

Orange Juice broke out from the indie scene and shot to fame with their single Rip It Up in 1983.

Around the same time other Scottish bands were also breaking through, such as Simple Minds and The Associates.

There was also The Blue Nile, Cocteau Twins, Altered Images and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

And female stars such as Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics and Eddi Reader of Fairground Attraction were also making their mark.

BBC Radio Scotland's Vic Galloway describes it as a "goldrush".

He says there was a period in the 1980s when Scotland, and in particular, Glasgow, became the epicentre of the UK's music scene and A&R men rushed north to sign anyone they could.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Annie Lennox had some success with The Tourists in the late 70s before international success came in the 1980s with David A. Stewart in Eurythmics.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr says: "Something happened in the UK around 1982. There was a sort of a shift and this new bright, shiny pop thing was coming through.

"People you never thought you would see having hits were having hits - like Billy Mackenzie and The Associates.

"You wanted to be on the cover of NME - that meant you were a serious artist. But there was this new thing called Smash Hits. And you wanted to be on the cover of that as well."

Kerr recalls his gallus approach to the record companies.

He says: "When I was 18, I hitchhiked down to London a couple of times with demo cassettes and was savvy enough to leave them with the receptionists."

Image copyright Smash Hits Image caption Smash Hits introduced bands to a young audience

He says: "This happened a couple of times. The receptionists would play them and the A&R guy on his way out on his lunch break would ask: 'Who's that? That sounds quite good'.

"We didn't have a phone. So I'd give the neighbour's phone number and I'd get back and my mum would say: 'Oh, some record company guys phoned for you next door'."

Boom time

Artists saw the 80s become a boom time for Scottish music.

Justin Currie says London came to Scotland and that spawned "a mini infrastructure" of studios and rehearsal rooms.

He says: "Record companies were coming up and they were signing people every week.

"Some of the deals were massive. Money had to go somewhere and went back into the bars and the music scene."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Del Amitri perform live on stage

Hue and Cry's Pat Kane says: "Socially in Glasgow if you were in the music industry you felt like a pioneer.

"There was a lot of aspiration in Glasgow at that time after events like the Garden Festival."

Kane recalls The Big Day in 1990 where the latest bands, many of them Scottish, played to an estimated 300,000 people at stages around Glasgow.

"I remember backstage there were a lot of people looking at each other thinking how did it get as big as this so quick?" he says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pioneers: Greg and Pat Kane of Hue and Cry found commercial success in the mid 1980s

Image copyright Paul Natkin Image caption Altered Images saw Top of the Pops as their main ambition in the early days

Clare Grogan shot to chart success after her band Altered Images were championed by DJ John Peel.

She credits some of her ambition to feeding off the achievements of earlier bands, especially the mega-success of teen favourites the Bay City Rollers.

She says: "When I got to go and see the Bay City Rollers I just couldn't believe that a band from Scotland could have this kind of success and this kind of appeal and it made me think this was possible.

"I loved the idea that Scotland had a voice in the world of music, and I just got really excited at the prospect of somebody from home achieving something."

Treasure trove

Scotland's musical exports have been reminiscing ahead of the first major exhibition dedicated to Scottish pop music at the National Museum of Scotland.

Rip It Up accompanies Vic Galloway's four-part BBC Radio Scotland documentary on the history of Scottish pop.

The exhibition features personal memorabilia from artists including Simple Minds, Midge Ure, Shirley Manson, Biffy Clyro and dozens of others.

Image copyright NMS Image caption Memorabilia from (clockwise) Clare Grogan, The Revillos, Teenage Fanclub and The Proclaimers will be on display at the National Museum of Scotland

Image copyright NMS Image caption Contributions from Eddi Reader and Fairground Attraction, Biffy Clyro and Garbage are on show at the National Museum of Scotland

In the 1980s, one thing that marked the pinnacle of success for any artist from Scotland was an appearance of BBC TV show Top of the Pops.

Grogan says: "Starting out in the UK, for a lot of bands that was your goal.

"To make it on to Top of the Pops was the extent of your ambition.

"You didn't know where it was going to go after that because you didn't know how it worked, really. But to make it on there seemed like the most exciting thing possible."

Alchemy

Jim Kerr's says his TV dream had to wait a bit longer than he would have liked.

He says: "Back in those days, to have a hit, you had to be on Top of the Pops.

"And there were really stringent rules. You had to be in the Top 30.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simple Minds formed in 1977 and went on to become the most commercially successful Scottish band of the 1980s

"If you got on Top of the Pops you were pretty much guaranteed a hit.

"You were real, you were on Top of the Pops, you were in the charts."

Kerr jokes that his band kept having songs that would get to about number 35.

"But then the alchemy came right," he says.

And the rest, as they say, is pop history.

Rip It Up is on at the National Museum of Scotland from 22 June to 25 November.

Part two of Vic Galloway's Story of Scottish Pop: Scottish Rock is on BBC Radio Scotland on Sunday 24 June at 14:00.