The 72nd Edinburgh International Film Festival opened with the International Premiere of Puzzle, starring Kelly MacDonald.
The 42-year-old Scottish actress said it feels "great" to have her latest project shown at the festival, because people can "understand" her accent.
The Trainspotting star was on the red carpet for the opening gala.
Macdonald plays central character Agnes while Irrfan Khan takes on the role of charismatic puzzle master Robert.
The film is directed by Marc Turtletaub.
On the red carpet, Macdonald said: "It feels great (to be here). I'm not jetlagged, which is amazing, and also everyone can understand what I'm saying.
"When I'm doing press lines in the States, a lot of the time I'm talking and I can see clearly that nobody knows what I'm saying, I think I'll be more understood here."
Macdonald said: "I'm excited to be here and I'm excited for people to see the film.
"Even though I'm in every frame, almost, of the film it really surprised me how touching it is.
"It's a coming-of-age story, except the person coming of age is a bit older than the norm."
The 12-day festival will see 121 new features from 48 countries, 21 of them world premieres.