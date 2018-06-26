Scotland

The papers: NHS at 'breaking point'

  • 26 June 2018
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a warning from doctors' leaders about the state of the health service north of the border. It came after a survey of doctors in Scotland revealed that two thirds said "inadequate" resources were "significantly" affecting the quality of patient care
Image caption The Herald reports that Peter Bennie, of the British Medical Association in Scotland, said the Scottish NHS must aim higher than the "very low bar" set in England. He added that without a significant funding increase the health service "will not be able to offer comprehensive care within a decade".
Image caption The Scotsman says the medical leader warned that patient safety is now at risk because of a chronic lack of resources. The warning came as the bulk of NHS Scotland staff were offered a 9% pay rise, spread over three years.
Image caption The pay rise also features on front page of The National. It reports that the Scottish government has said it will benefit 147,000 staff across Scotland. Employees earning less than £80,000 will receive 9% over three years, while those earning more than the threshold will receive a flat rate increase of £1,600 a year.
Image caption Boris Johnson features on the front page of the i newspaper, after he was notably absent from a Commons vote on Heathrow's third runway. The paper says he has been a "vociferous critic" of the airport expansion plans but he travelled to Afghanistan for talks with its president rather than defy the government whip.
Image caption The £14bn expansion of the airport was voted through with a majority of 296, according to the Scotland edition of The Times. It said the SNP refused to back the plans, despite enthusiastically supporting the idea of a third runway two years ago.
Image caption A list of potential weapons found on visitors to Peterhead Sheriff Court leads the north-east edition of The Press and Journal. It says razors, scissors, knives, alcohol, syringes and even a light bulb have been confiscated by court staff over the last three years.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims genuine and fake British passports are being openly sold on Facebook for as little as £800. It says an undercover reporter was offered a genuine passport for £2,400 and another at £1,700 that looked "90% real".
Image caption A picture of Andy Murray dominates the front page of the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph after he won his first match in nearly year, after taking time out for a hip injury. The paper leads with a government minister's warning against the Conservatives adopting a tax and spend policy.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that a holiday maker from Wales has died in a hit and run accident in Cyprus. Charlie Birch, 39, was hit by a car as he walked along a road near Paphos at 02:00 on Monday. Local police said two people are facing charges of premeditated murder.
Image caption The Courier reports that 100 extra police officers are being drafted in for an Orange Order march in Cowdenbeath on Saturday. DUP Arlene Fraser is expected to make a speech denouncing sectarianism and prejudice before the march begins.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of couple who organised their wedding in just eight hours after the bride was told she was terminally ill. Samantha Smith, 42, died two weeks after marrying her partner, Mark.

