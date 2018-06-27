Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption BBC weather watcher Killiecloudspotter sent this pictures of cows soaking up some rays in Kilmarnock.

Scotland is set to bask in its warmest June day in more than two decades, according to weather forecasters.

Temperatures could rise to 30C in Aviemore on Wednesday and Thursday - exceeding the 29C recorded in June 1995.

BBC Scotland weather presenter Gillian Smart said the mercury may even hit 31C in Glasgow on Thursday.

The highest June temperature ever recorded was 32.2C at Ochertyre, Perth and Kinross, on 18 June 1893.

Image caption Temperatures of 29C or 30C are likely to be recorded in parts of Scotland

And in June 1986 temperatures hit 31.6C at Inverailort in the Highlands.

Last year's highest June temperature was 27.3C and it was recorded at Floors Castle in the Borders.

Earlier this week The Met Office issued a heatwave warning for England, where temperatures peaked at 30.3C in Rostherne, Cheshire on Tuesday.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers Image caption The swans in Taynuilt look like they are also enjoying the heat wave in this picture sent by BBC Weather Watcher Birdman of Dalfern.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watcher Image caption Weather watcher KJ-Narnia has a glorious backdrop to their al fresco breakfast in Glenmoriston.

Not everyone is enjoying clear blue skies and glorious sunshine, however.

Early morning patches of mist, fog and low cloud were expected to linger along the coasts of Aberdeenshire, Angus and Fife throughout the day.

Together with an easterly breeze, it was expected to peg back temperatures to between 16C and 20C.

The prolonged period of dry weather has prompted Scottish Water to ask some customers to use their water "wisely".

On Lewis, the conditions have caused lower than normal water levels in Loch Mor an Stairr, which supplies Stornoway Water Treatment Works.

Image copyright Weather watcher Image caption This great view of the north-east countryside was snapped near Huntly by BBC weather watcher Calios.

Image copyright Wildswimmer Image caption Weather watcher Wildswimmer sent us this picture of Stornoway harbour on Wednesday morning.

A similar appeal has been made to households and businesses served by the Badentinan Water Treatment Works in Moray.

This includes people in the Elgin, Kinloss, Forres, Burghead, Lossiemouth, Rothes, Fochabers, Dufftown and Craigellachie areas.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "There are no areas where normal water supplies to customers have been affected by the generally dry weather across Scotland in the past few weeks.

"Scottish Water has issued advice to customers to use water wisely in two localised areas, parts of Moray and the Stornoway area of Lewis.

"The advice was issued because of prolonged dry weather in these areas, despite some recent rainfall, and (in the case of Moray) increased demand.

"Scottish Water is managing water supplies across Scotland through this extended dry period and will continue to monitor the situation closely."