Image caption Opposition parties had moved to block Gillian Martin's appointment as a minister

The Scottish government has dropped Gillian Martin from its list of new government ministers over an "offensive and inappropriate" blog post.

Ms Martin, named as a junior education minister on Wednesday, wrote about "hairy knuckled, lipstick-wearing transgender laydees" on her blog.

Opposition parties had questioned Ms Martin's fitness for office.

She said the now-deleted post "did not reflect my view then and certainly does not reflect my view now".

The Aberdeenshire East MSP, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016, said she was "more than happy to unreservedly apologise" for the post.

MSPs were to vote on whether to confirm Ms Martin as minister for further and higher education later on Wednesday - a role the government described as being "responsible for the key priority of widening access".

Labour put down an amendment seeking to block her appointment, and after the Conservatives and Lib Dems also raised concerns Ms Martin's name was subsequently removed from the motion.

'Political correctness'

In the 2007 blog post, which noted that it "may get me sacked", Ms Martin complained of "political correctness" in colleges.

She said PR staff "froth at the mouth with excitement if anyone in a wheelchair does anything that can be remotely described as an achievement".

Ms Martin described the idea of "an orphaned, single-parent, gender-confused, blind, Aboriginal, one-legged, cross-dressing, lesbian, dyslexic, ex-con, Muslim" as being the "Holy grail" for educational establishments.

And she said: "Are we going to see lovely photos in the foyer of hairy knuckled lipstick-wearing transitional transgender laydees being embraced by the principle of undisclosed college or visiting politicians for the press?"

Image caption Ms Martin was a regular blogger in 2007 through to 2011

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said Nicola Sturgeon had "introduced a cybernat loose cannon into her education team", saying the remarks "raise serious questions about Gillian Martin's fitness for office".

The party put forward an amendment for the debate on appointing new ministers, asking for Ms Martin to be left out.

The Lib Dems said parliament should not endorse her as a minister, saying the "serious questions" about whether she was a "fit and proper person to be a minister" needed to be examined.

The blog was first raised as an issue when Ms Martin was running for office in 2016.

In a response posted on her Twitter account, she said: "In 2007 I wrote a blog that I deeply regret. It used language that was inappropriate and offensive. I expressed myself in a way that did not reflect my view then and certain does not reflect my view now.

"That is entirely my fault and I am sorry for it. That's why, when this blog was last raised publicly two years ago, I apologised and I am more than happy to unreservedly apologise again today."