Trump trip could cost Police Scotland £5m

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Trump has previously visited his golf courses at Turnberry in Ayrshire and the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire

A possible one-day visit by US President Donald Trump to Scotland in July could cost Police Scotland £5m.

Mr Trump is scheduled to have talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street on 13 July.

It has been suggested the president may then visit at least one of his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Interim Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has told the Scottish Police Authority that the visit would require at least 5,000 officers.

He said that contingency planning was under way, with rest days cancelled and shifts changed for many officers.

Protests against the controversial US president have already been organised for Glasgow and Edinburgh to coincide with the visit.

Protected person

Mr Livingstone told members of the authority: "I do have to stress that we do not have final confirmation that the president of the United States will actually include any specific engagements in Scotland, however we do have to prepare for such an eventuality and I consider it's my duty in my current role to ensure that we prepare contingencies."

He said that, even without a confirmed visit or itinerary, the force would need to consider "a wide variety of policing factors".

These included "the deployment-appropriate security measures that would be required for the president of the United States as a protected person".

Mr Livingtsone said it was Police Scotland's duty to "ensure and enable" any public demonstrations and protests "should people wish to do so".

He added: "We estimate at this time - and very much dependent on the specific nature of the potential visit - that we will have to utilise over 5,000 conventional officers, along with public order officers, specialised search and firearms resources."

Mr Livingstone said he had concerns about how the additional spend would be financed.

He explained that even if the Scottish part of the UK visit does not go ahead "there is still potential for a number of events in Scotland to have implications for us given his ties to Scotland and some of his legacy business interests".