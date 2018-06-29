Scotland

The papers: Minister for just 24 hours

  • 29 June 2018
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon was forced into an "embarrassing u-turn" over her decision to appoint Gillian Martin as education secretary, writes the i newspaper, following the publication of transphobic comments by the would-be minister in 2007.
Image caption On the same story, the Press and Journal maintains that there was "chaos" at the heart of the Scottish government over the reshuffle, that saw the north-east MSP removed from the top job before her position could be ratified.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail writes that Gillian Martin was "ditched" before being formally appointed after extracts from a series of blog posts were revealed.
Image caption The Times, which originally broke the story surrounding Ms Martin's comments, says that the reshuffle that was supposed to refresh Nicola Sturgeon's government was "thrown into turmoil" by the revelations.
Image caption The father of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend has hit out at plans to allow him home visits, years before his minimum 12-year jail term is completed.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun also leads with the story of John Wilson, who was jailed for stabbing 17-year-old Michelle Stewart in 2008. Her father, Kenny Stewart, has called the plan to allow him home leave "a scandal".
Image caption The Daily Star goes further and says that Mr Stewart, from Ayrshire, has hit out at Scotland's "soft-touch" justice system over the case.
Image caption The National devotes its front page to the news from Police Scotland that a potential visit by US President Donald Trump next month will cost the force £5m.
Image caption The Telegraph also leads with the story and writes that Police Scotland will face the "massive bill" should President Trump visit his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.
Image caption Glasgow's iconic Mackintosh building is to be "torn down", reports The Herald, after a fire devastated the famous School of Art building two weeks ago.
Image caption There is an "epidemic of cocaine swamping Kirkcaldy", according to a Fife sheriff quoted in The Courier, as the paper reveals £360,000 worth of the class-A drug has been seized in the town since the start of the year.

