Image caption An image of the proposed new Meadowbank main entrance

Plans to build a new sport centre on the site of Edinburgh's Meadowbank Stadium have been approved by planners.

The £47m sports facility will replace the existing Meadowbank, which was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games but closed in December.

More than 3,000 people signed a petition objecting to the plans which include proposals for hundreds of homes to built on surrounding land.

Planners agreed "in principle" to the wider development of the site.

But they promised a "meaningful consultation" to make sure they got it right.

The City of Edinburgh Council's Development Management Sub Committee, which considered both plans, said local people should be closely involved in shaping development in the area before detailed proposals come forward.

Council leader Adam McVey said: "When this council set its budget, we had some tough decisions.

"We knew that the old venue had reached the end of its lifespan but despite the budget pressures, we agreed that investment in this new facility and the benefits it will bring should be a priority for the city and for the coalition."

The SNP councillor said the decision to approve in principle development of the wider site would support the council's strategy for building affordable homes.

"We'll now kick off a meaningful, comprehensive consultation after the summer to make sure we get this right," he said.

The council said a "procurement process" was already under way for the demolition of the existing sports centre and it was anticipated that this work would begin in the autumn.