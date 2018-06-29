Fire crews tackling blaze at Tollcross flats
- 29 June 2018
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in the east end of Glasgow.
Six fire engine pumps, three aerial units and a command unit are fighting the blaze at the new-build, four-storey block in Tollcross Park Gardens.
Photos of the building, close to the McVities biscuit factory, show the roof well alight at about 19.20.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said the building had been evacuated and the operation was ongoing.
It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.