Scotland

The papers: Children 'rejected' for mental health help

  • 30 June 2018
Image caption Young people with mental health problems are being turned away by the NHS because they have not yet attempted suicide, writes The Times, which quotes Scotland's new health secretary as describing the current system as "unacceptable".
Image caption The Herald also features the story on its front page - reporting that one in five children seeking help have been turned away. The paper leads with claims that hundreds of pubs are at risk of closure because of new licensing rules that have been labelled a "bureaucratic disaster" for the trade.
Image caption The Scotsman says it has been passed federal receipts showing US citizens are bankrolling trips by President Trump's son, Eric, to the Trump Turnberry resort in Ayrshire.
Image caption Former first minister Alex Salmond has told The National that the now infamous Vow, that appeared on the front of the Daily Record in the days before the independence referendum, gave "crucial momentum" to the 'no' campaign.
Image caption Meat supplies could start to run low in UK shops because of the carbon dioxide shortage as ministers faced calls to intervene, according the The Telegraph. Like many of the front pages, the paper also features a picture of a smiling Andy Murray ahead of the start of Wimbledon.
Image caption Also on the CO2 story, the Scottish Daily Mail reports that sales of big brand fizzy drinks are being rationed by Asda, as pubs and restaurants across the UK also feel the squeeze.
Image caption Air pollution causes 15,000 new cases of diabetes a year, according to a global study reported on the front of the i newspaper. It says the findings equate to UK citizens losing a combined 31,800 years of healthy life annually.
Image caption The Daily Express says 18 police officers were sent to arrest a 74-year-old Ulster veteran who was accused of attempted murder in Northern Ireland.
Image caption The daughter of Emile Cilliers has told the Daily Record that she is glad her father was jailed for 18 years for trying to murder her murder by sabotaging her parachute.
Image caption The Courier leads with the case of a South African woman who has been jailed for life for murdering Angus grandmother Sandra Malcolm in Cape Town in 2015.
Image caption French oil giant Total is to step up security at its north-east facilities amid fears that a staff dispute over pay and working conditions could lead to protests, writes the Press and Journal.

