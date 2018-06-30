Scottish events mark Armed Forces Day
- 30 June 2018
Events are taking place around Scotland to mark Armed Forces Day.
Serving members of the forces, veterans and cadets have been gathering in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Livingston, Aberdeen, Dumfries and Dunbar.
Armed Forces Day is organised as an occasion for the public to show their support for the forces.
Many local events will offer opportunities to support charities connected with the armed forces.