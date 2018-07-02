Scotland

The papers: Former PM's independence warning

  • 2 July 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman marks the 70th anniversary of the NHS with an opinion piece by former prime minister Gordon Brown. He warns that the health service north of the border could be "in trauma" in 10 years time if Scotland becomes independent. "Whatever the SNP say, the NHS is not safe in their hands," he writes.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The anniversary of the NHS also dominates the front page of The National. Inside, a series of special reports include a feature by junior doctor Marc Aitken, a member of NHSforYes, who says universal healthcare will be safeguarded by Scottish independence.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with figures compiled by the Scottish Labour party which reveal that more than 7,000 patients had to wait longer than 62 days for cancer treatment in Scotland over the last seven years. Under Scottish government targets, patients should wait a maximum of 62 days from referral to first cancer treatment.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption A man who waited for two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance after he was seriously burned in a chip pan fire features in The Daily Record. Andrew Gray, from Cambuslang, was eventually driven to hospital by a relative, the paper reports. The ambulance service apologised, saying there was "exceptionally high demand" at the time.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption A wildfire in "tinderbox" Fife, close to the Braefoot Bay oil terminal is the lead story in The Courier. The paper says plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around and it led to warnings from the emergency services about the risks of carelessly starting fires.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Wildfires also dominate the front page of The Press and Journal, after blazes took hold in Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands over the weekend. The Moray edition of the paper reports that firefighters have been working to protect Buckpool Golf Club, near Portgordon, after a blaze ignited for a second day.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Claims of a "mental health crisis" among university students in Scotland is the lead story in The Herald. NUS Scotland says requests for counselling among students has almost doubled since 2012/13 and it partly blames pressures associated with exam stress, part-time work and debt.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail uses its front page to launch a campaign to "save Britain's high streets", after 50,000 retail jobs were axed in the last six months. It says business leaders blame "punitive" business rates which "cripple the high street and hand a huge advantage to internet giants".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a report on the split of Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. The celebrity couple were together for two-and-a-half years before they separated two weeks ago. They have a one-year-old son called Bear.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Ministers have been told they have no chance of striking a bespoke trade deal with the European Union, according to the Scotland edition of The Times. The paper says it was told by one government figure: "I came out of the meeting and thought we were even more screwed than we were before".
Image copyright The i
Image caption Theresa May's future as prime minister is "in question" as her cabinet feuds over Brexit, according to the i. It reports that she has vowed to face down any leadership challenge and unite her warring ministers behind a new deal with the European Union.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption In the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph, Jacob Rees-Mogg warns that Mrs May faces a rebellion unless she delivers the Brexit "she herself has promised". He says he and his colleagues will vote against a deal if the prime minister fails to "deliver what she has said she would".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The death of a young girl on a beach in Great Yarmouth leads The Daily Star of Scotland. It says she died after being flung "30ft inthe air" when a bouncy castle apparently exploded.

