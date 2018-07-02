Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies

Image copyright STV Productions Image caption Alan Longmuir has died aged 70

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died.

The Edinburgh-born musician died in hospital at 06:00 on Monday, surrounded by his family.

He was flown home from Mexico three weeks ago after falling ill on holiday.

Paying tribute to the 70-year-old, his family said he would describe himself as "just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky", despite his huge success with one of Scotland's first boy bands.

Described by many as "the original Roller", he formed the group with his younger brother and drummer, Derek.

The teen sensations went on to enjoy massive success in the UK and the US in the 1970s with hits including Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Longmuir's family described him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart".

Image caption The classic Bay City Rollers line-up was Derek Longmuir, Eric Faulkner, Alan Longmuir, Les McKeown and Stuart Wood

"He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family," they added.

"He would humbly say he was 'just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky'.

"However we were the lucky ones; the ones that were lucky enough to have Alan as part of our lives."

Mr Longmuir's friend and biographer, Liam Rudden, described him as "one of the most gentle, generous and kind-hearted people I've ever known".

The band's lead singer, Les McKeown, also took to social media to pay tribute to his friend.