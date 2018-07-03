Scots drug deaths hit new record high

Image copyright PA Image caption The number of drugs deaths in Scotland has been rising steadily in recent years

Drug deaths in Scotland hit a new record high in 2017, having more than doubled in a decade.

New figures from the National Records of Scotland showed that 934 drug-related deaths were recorded in 2017.

This is the largest number since the figures started being collated in 1996, and more than double the 2007 total.

The Scottish government is drawing up a new drugs strategy, saying that "each of these untimely deaths is a tragedy".

The newly released figures show a steady rise in deaths since 2013, with the rate of deaths now "very roughly two and a half times that of the UK as a whole" and "higher than those reported for all the EU countries".

The 2017 figure is up by 8% on that for the previous year, and more than double the 2007 total of 455.

Males accounted for 70% of the deaths, while 39% were of people aged 35 to 44 - compared to 29% being in the 45 to 54 age group and 20% in the 25 to 34 cohort.

'Refreshed strategy'

Broken down by area, 30% of the deaths occurred in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, while 15% were in Lothian, 11% in Lanarkshire and 10% in Tayside.

Opiods such as heroin, morphine and methadone were linked to 87% of the deaths, while benzodiazepines like diazepam were linked to 59% - reflecting that multiple substances were implicated in many cases.

The Scottish government is currently drawing up a new drugs policies, to update the "road to recovery" strategy which has had £689m invested in it since 2008.

New public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick offered his "deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost loved ones over the last year".

He said: "We will continue to do all we can to prevent others from experiencing similar heartbreak and we are developing a refreshed substance use strategy.

"This is in direct response to the changing drugs landscape, the continued rise in drug related deaths and the recognition that current services do not meet the needs of all the people who need support."