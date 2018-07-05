Scotland

The papers: Alesha murder police arrest boy on Bute

  • 5 July 2018
Image caption The murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute dominates the majority of Scotland's front pages for a second day, after police made an arrest on the island on Wednesday evening. The Scottish Sun's story says "cops swoop on suspect".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail details the age of the arrested boy as 16 and says police still want members of the public to come forward, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the night before Alesha was reported missing.
Image caption The same story is found on the front page of the Daily Record. The paper reports the senior investigating officer in the case, Det Supt Stuart Houston, saying: "The response to our earlier public appeals has been significant."
Image caption Also leading with the arrest on Bute, the i newspapere's headline says: "Juvenile arrested over Bute girl killing" and also features a profile of the NHS on its 70th birthday.
Image caption Developments in the Alesha MacPhail case also make the front of the Scottish Daily Express, which reveals the arrested boy was expected to be transferred from the island to the mainland by police on Wednesday night.

Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland also goes with the Isle of Bute arrest on its front page, also revealing that police praised an overwhelming response from the public after they were asked to give information.
Image caption The Alesha MacPhail arrest makes the front of The Scotsman, but the paper dedicates much of its front page to celebrating the birthday of the NHS. The Scotsman dedicates six pages to its NHS coverage.
Image caption On the 70th birthday of the NHS, The Herald begins a series of articles spanning the history of the service in Scotland through real-life experiences. It starts with Sandra Dick's portrayal of her husband Joe's journey from being diagnosed with a rare condition to receiving a life-saving liver transplant.
Image caption The National's top story is of a "dark money scandal" involving a "secretive Tory trust", which the paper claims has been forced to reveal details about who manages it and where it gets its money.
Image caption The Times leads with the news that two people in Wiltshire were exposed to the same nerve agent, Novichok, used to poison Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. Charles Rowley and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, from Amesbury, were taken to hospital.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the poisoning in Amesbury. The incident happened only seven miles away from where the Skripals were poisoned. The paper claims police said there was no evidence the pair had been targeted, and could not confirm if the Novichok was from the same batch used to poison the Skripals.
Image caption The Courier's lead covers a court case about a "catastrophic" crash last August. Montrose mechanic Alexander Stirling avoided jail after killing biker Douglas Lawrie in a collision. He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was given an electronic tag and banned from the road.
Image caption And the Press and Journal claims gangs from Merseyside are responsible for much of the north-east's organised crime.

