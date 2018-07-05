Image caption The new Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she would focus on waiting times

The new Scottish health secretary has said she is putting improving waiting times at the top of her agenda following her appointment.

Jeane Freeman said that improving the "backlog" of people waiting for treatment would be one of her main challenges.

Ms Freeman also said she wanted to "pick up the pace" of integrating health and social care.

And she spoke of the need to get the right workforce in the right place.

Strong foundations

Ms Freeman, who was appointed to the Scottish government's Cabinet last week, said it was "brilliant" to take over as the NHS celebrated its 70th anniversary.

She said the health service had strong foundations but faced a number of challenges.

The NHS is our service for all of us and it needs to operate in that way Jeane Freeman, Scottish health secretary

"That means focus currently on waiting times, to improve the backlog that we now have, but also to make sure the way we deal with people who are waiting for treatment is sustainable in the long-term," she said.

The latest figures for the 18-week referral to treatment (RTT) standard show that 81.2% of patients were seen within the time in March.

Twelve of Scotland's 15 NHS boards did not meet the 90% standard.

The figures have declined steadily since they were introduced in March 2012.

Last week, official figures showed that Scotland's cancer treatment waiting times were at their worst level in six years.

Big challenges

Ms Freeman said the "vast majority" of patients were seen within the target time.

But she added: "That said, I would not want to underestimate the challenges we do face, and for the individuals who are not treated within that time, that is a distressing and worrying time for them.

"I recognise the importance of that and we need to improve that situation for those individuals. The NHS is our service for all of us and it needs to operate in that way.

"The challenges are big, but they are challenges faced by health services across the world."

Ms Freeman said one of the NHS's great successes was that people were living longer, but that this itself brought challenges to the service.

The health secretary said the integration of health and social care was also a key priority because it was important to improve the delivery of healthcare in a homely setting.

She said she wanted to increase the speed of this integration.