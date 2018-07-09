Scotland

The papers: UK Brexit secretary quits

  9 July 2018
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says David Davis' resignation is a "massive blow" to Theresa May, who believed she had a consensus for her proposals on the UK's future relationship with the EU. The paper adds that Mr Davis' decision will throw Brexit negotiations into "chaos".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says there is a possibility of more high-profile cabinet resignations over the course of Brexit negotiations favoured by the prime minister. It suggests that all eyes will be on Boris Johnston's next move.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption Brexit also leads the Scottish Daily Express, which reports that the prime minister is expected to brief the House of Commons and the 1922 committee of Conservative MPs on her plan for exiting the European Union later.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Writing in the Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph, backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg says he will join Labour in voting against Theresa May's Brexit plan. The MP, who leads a group of 60 Euroscpetic Conservative MPs, warns that the prime minister's "defeatist" proposal faces being rejected by parliament.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that Mike Russell, Scotland's constitutional relations secretary, believes Mrs May's Brexit proposals do not go far enough to protect Scotland from the "damage of Brexit". He questioned whether the plans would be acceptable to the EU's member states and hardline Tory Brexiteers.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The rescue of a group of Thai children trapped in a flooded cave for two weeks leads the i newspaper. It reports that the mission is due to resume after four children were safely freed on Sunday.
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Scotland edition of The Times says eight boys remain trapped underground as water levels inside the cave rise. It says it is the most dramatic underground rescue since 33 miners were trapped for 69 days in a mine in Chile eight years ago.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland reports that the health of the rescued boys is unknown but they were able to walk out of the caves without a stretcher. The plight of the school football team, aged between 11 and 17, has captured the world's attention, it adds.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun says Police Scotland chiefs are facing criticism after an unarmed officer was stabbed while armed colleagues were held back. The unnamed officer was attacked in Edinburgh College by Gabrielle Friel last November.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Canon Thomas White has told the Daily Record that he was spat at, verbally abused and threatened with a baton when an Orange Walk passed his church on Saturday. It says the attack has been widely condemned, including by the Orange Order who claimed no members of the parade in Glasgow were involved in the incident.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Schoolchildren could be excluded if their parents post derogatory comments about teachers or students on social media, according to The Press and Journal. It says Aberdeenshire Council has sent advice on the policy to head teachers.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The death of former Dundee FC player Alan Gilzean leads The Courier. It says the 79-year-old, who had been battling a brain tumour, was "arguably the greatest player in the club's history".

