The papers: Americans told to 'keep low profile'

  • 12 July 2018
Image caption The Herald reports that the US Consulate in Edinburgh has warned visiting Americans to be "aware of their surroundings" amid fears about widespread protests planned for the start of Donald Trump's official visit to the UK, which gets under way today.
Image caption The Scotsman says there are cross-party calls from politicians in Scotland for the president to face a travel ban ahead of his arrival north of the border on Friday night.
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been "snubbed" by Donald Trump, claims the Scottish Daily Express, which writes that the president's team has "flatly rejected" meeting Ms Sturgeon during his visit to Scotland.
Image caption The i newspaper says a royal reception and Scottish protests await the US leader and adds that he is likely to clash with Theresa May over trade, defence spending and Russia, when he touches down later.
Image caption The Telegraph leads with Trump but chooses to focus on his comments at the Nato summit, during which he claimed that Germany was "controlled" by Russia because of its reliance on the country's energy supplies.
Image caption Trump's comments also dominate the front of The Times, but the paper also features a call from MSPs to schools across Scotland to stop "forcing" parents to buy expensive and elaborate uniforms amid fears that children are being publicly shamed if they cannot meet the standard demanded by some head teachers.
Image caption Under the headline "Thank You Scotland", The National leads with the meeting between Nicola Sturgeon and Catalan President Quim Torra, who the paper quotes as saying "we are two nations with the same goal - to achieve independence".
Image caption Police investigating allegations of fraud at Royal Bank of Scotland have handed a dossier to prosecutors who are considering criminal charges, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption A "distracted" bus driver who took a wrong turn has been given a £400 fine by a sheriff after knocking down a schoolgirl on a zebra crossing in Aberdeen, writes The Press and Journal.
Image caption A Perthshire banker has appeared in court in Dundee accused of embezzling £800,000 from customers during his time at the Auchterarder High Street branch of Bank of Scotland.

