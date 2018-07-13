Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 6 July-13 July

  • 13 July 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Loch Katrine Image copyright Neil McIntyre
Image caption Loch Katrine was snapped by Neil McIntyre who admits he "was not sure what's going on with the lights" .
Loch Gairloch Image copyright Allan Templeton
Image caption Allan Templeton says there was much dolphin activity in Loch Gairloch this week - he took this one with Torridon hills in background.
Washing line bear Image copyright Elizabeth Cathcart
Image caption Elizabeth Cathcart took advantage of the weather to give her grandson's favourite bear a bath and a quick dry on the washing line in Greenock.
Lochearn Image copyright Kalina Parkinson
Image caption Kalina Parkinson calls this picture the "Costa del Lochearn".
Gareloch sunset Image copyright Fiona Wallace
Image caption The Gareloch is on fire in this sunset picture from Fiona Wallace - taken from Rosneath on the Kilcreggan peninsula.
Aaron Farquharson Image copyright Tracey Farquharson
Image caption Tracey Farquharson's five-year-old son Aaron is thoroughly enjoying himself in the garden with his dad, jumping into the swimming pool.
Fingal's Caves Image copyright Alan Pritchard
Image caption Fingal's Cave and lava structure in Staffa by Alan Pritchard.
Red Kite Image copyright Barry Folan
Image caption Barry Folan took this atmospheric image of a red kite flying over the Black Isle while on holiday with his family in Cromarty.
Sleeping otter Image copyright Jane Law
Image caption "This otter was fast asleep as we canoed along the Luing shoreline," says Jane Law.
Millport beach Image copyright Katie McLaughlin
Image caption Katie McLaughlin's daughter Holly enjoys the beach at Millport - just as her mum used to do as a child.
Luskintyre beach Image copyright Geoffrey Lund
Image caption Geoffrey Lund captures the stunning beach view of Luskintyre beach on the Isle of Harris.
Dragonfly Image copyright Gillian Derwin
Image caption This dragonfly stopped long enough for Gillian Derwin to take a snap.
Edinburgh bubbles Image copyright Gregor Innes
Image caption Edinburgh through the eyes of the bubble man - taken by Gregor Innes outside the National Galleries.
Sunset at Corsewall lighthouse Image copyright Lesleyann Lightbody
Image caption This sunset overlooks the Corsewall lighthouse and the Ailsa Craig. Lucky Lesleyann Lightbody saw it in person.
Bird and mouse at bird feeder Image copyright Toby Price
Image caption Toby Price reckons this bird and mouse were hatching a plan to get at the nuts in his Galashiels garden.
Bees Image copyright Paul Fair
Image caption Paul Fair took this picture. He said: "This swarm of honey bees settled for the night on a tree in Fife. In the next few days, assuming the wind doesn't disturb them they will be captured by a local keeper and put in a hive."
Cows on the beach Image copyright Rosemary Robertson
Image caption These cows have the beach to themselves on Laig Beach, Isle of Eigg, looking across to Isle of Rum - that is, except for Rosemary Robertson who managed to take their picture.
Sparrowhawk Image copyright Ian Ferguson
Image caption Ian Ferguson found this pair of eyes over his neighbour's hedge - a sparrowhawk with its prey.
Arran clouds Image copyright Isobel MacDonald
Image caption These unusual clouds were found in the sky over Brodick in Arran by Isobel MacDonald.
Sunset at Badicaul, by Kyle. Image copyright Erin Matheson
Image caption Erin and Michael Matheson have been enjoying the sunsets at the their home in Badicaul, by Kyle.

All images are copyrighted.

