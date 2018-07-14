Scotland

The papers: Scottish protests for Trump

  • 14 July 2018
Image caption The Herald reports a "hot" reception for US President Donald Trump, with a large picture of thousands of people in Glasgow's George Square demonstrating against his visit to Scotland.
Image caption The front-page picture in the Scotsman is a more formal one - of Donald Trump with the Queen at Windsor Castle - but its report also focuses on the protests expected to continue over the weekend.
Image caption "Meet the Fakers" says the Daily Record beside a picture of Mr Trump and his wife, and a report about him dismissing what he said to another newspaper as "fake news".
Image caption The National has a front-page collage of protest images and the headline: "Scotland sends a message to Trump".
Image caption Protests in Dundee against the Trump visit are pictured in The Courier, but there is also a report about the change of ownership at Dundee United.
Image caption The Press and Journal has a picture from the Windsor part of the president's visit, but its Inverness edition leads on a threatened "strike" by the city's taxi drivers.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims to be in a position to reveal the "advice" Mr Trump gave the UK prime minister on how to handle Brexit negotiations.
Image caption Mr Trump's attitude to a US-UK trade deal, at least as it stood yesterday, features in The Times. Its Scottish edition has a picture of the Trumps arriving at Prestwick.
Image caption "British public welcomes Trump" is the ironic headline in the i newspaper, as it reports on the protest gatherings across the UK.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail alleges that a "storm" has broken out over how much Mr Trump hates First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express has a picture of the Trumps at Prestwick with the catch-all headline "Trump jets in to a storm".
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland claims one of the participants in Love Island is a "smasher" - there is some tennis connection - and reports the Trump flight to Scotland as "Hair Force One".

