Scotland's papers: 'Teed off by Trump'

  • 15 July 2018
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday focuses on the US president's controversial trip to the UK this week and it features a large image of Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf resort on its front page. Inside, reporter Tom Peterkin said Trump appeared unfazed as protestors taunted him from the boundary of the Ailsa course, even goading them with a wave from the fourth tee.
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption Prince Charles and Prince William were unwilling to meet President Trump during his visit to the UK, according to The Sunday Times Scotland. It reports that the first and second in line to the throne let it be known during informal discussions ahead of the president's four day trip. The Queen met Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, at Windsor Castle on Friday, before heading to Scotland.
Image copyright Sunday Herald
Image caption The Sunday Herald contrasts Donald Trump with Nicola Sturgeon. It reports that the president was seen to taunt protesters at Turnberry, while Scotland's first minister wore a rainbow-coloured 'Choose Love' t-shirt as she led a Pride march through Glasgow.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post raises questions about the £5m bill for policing Mr Trump's "private visit" to Scotland during which he has conducted no official business. It says critics claim public money has been "squandered" to help the president promote his gof course around the world.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with the speech Nicola Sturgeon made to the Pride rally in Glasgow, reporting that she "delivered her own snub to the US president" by telling the crowd there was no place she would rather be. Ahead of a march through the city, the first minister said backed anti-Trump protests that have been held across the UK since Thursday.
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday turns its attention to UK politics. Theresa May has written a piece for the newspaper warning Tory rebels that, without her plan for leaving the European Union, "we risk ending up with no Brexit at all".
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with former Brexit minister Steve Baker, who quit the government along with his boss, David Davis, last Sunday. He says he discovered that an "establishment elite" had secretly being pursuing a plan for a much softer Brexit than the one that he and Mr David had been working on.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Theresa May in an article he has written for the Scottish Sunday Express. He said the prime minister had abandoned her "Brexit means Brexit" mantra and he described her as a "Remainer who has stuck with Remain".
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption Meghan Markle's father has told The Scottish Sun on Sunday that his daughter looks "terrified" as she carries out official royal duties. The 73-year-old told the paper that the Duchess of Sussex has not spoken to him for two months and claimed the royals were freezing him out of his daughter's life.

