Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption Scottish Water tankers being transported to Arran to improve supplies

Scottish Water has confirmed it has no plans for a hosepipe ban similar to the restrictions that will affect people in north-west England.

But water will continue to be delivered by tanker to some areas such as Arran where there is a need for additional supplies.

Up to 30 tankers a day are being deployed across Scotland during the period of dry weather.

Scottish Water said it was closely monitoring the situation.

A spokesman said: "There is no hosepipe ban in Scotland and no plans to introduce one at this time.

"We'd like to thank customers for following advice to use water wisely by doing things like using a watering can rather than a hose to water plants or wash the car and we're pleased to report that this is helping. We'd urge everyone to use water wisely."

The tankers are able to carry up to 30,000 litres of water and will be sent to areas when needed.

Scottish Water said usage levels had increased in some areas by 30% and an additional 140 million litres were being pushed through its system each day.

Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption Up to 30 tankers a day are being deployed across Scotland

In Arran more than 750,000 litres have been added to the network in the recent days.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water's chief operating officer, said: "We are working around the clock to maintain supplies during this period of very warm, dry weather which is having an effect on the amount of water people are using for a wide range of purposes.

"Our tanker operations are an important part of our response to the current challenges.

"We remain absolutely focused on ensuring Scotland's water supplies are maintained and protected but I would repeat the call to customers to work with us to achieve this."