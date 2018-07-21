Scotland

Scotland's papers: Warning over children on antidepressants

  • 21 July 2018
Image copyright The Times Scotland
Image caption The Times says NHS data has revealed that more than 80,000 people aged under 18 - almost 6,000 of them in Scotland - are being given antidepressants, despite warnings that the pills may harm developing brains for little benefit
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says analysis has shown that more than 30 major infrastructure projects across Scotland have faced delays or ballooning budgets in the last few years
Image copyright Johnston Press
Image caption The i writes that the EU's chief negotiator has rejected key parts of the UK government's Brexit plan
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that the SNP is increasing preparations for a possible general election with the party's new depute saying it is "fired up and ready to go"
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption According to the Daily Telegraph, cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Philip Hammond have clashed over free movement after the chancellor said EU workers should be given "preferential" treatment in an attempt to win over Angela Merkel and strike a post-Brexit trade deal
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Brexiteers have branded the EU a "mafia-like" organisation after its chief negotiator rubbished Theresa May's Chequers plan for a future relationship with the bloc, according to the Scottish Daily Express
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says family doctors are being forced to choose which patients to treat amid a "deepening" NHS staffing crisis
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that double world boxing champion Scott Harrison has been reunited with his family after spending three years in jail
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier says hundreds of potentially deadly weapons have been seized at courts in Fife over the last three years
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption George Michael's lover has claimed that the singer committed suicide, according to the Scottish Sun
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that senior staff working at a "crisis-hit" paediatric department quit their posts over safety concerns
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star writes that comic Keith Lemon has revealed that he battled a gang of moped muggers who were targeting his watch

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites