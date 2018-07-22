Scotland

Scotland's papers: Mother's anguish over Alesha

  • 22 July 2018
Image copyright ScottishSun
Image caption The tribute paid by the mother of Alesha MacPhail is the headline for the Scottish Sun as it reports how hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to the six-year-old who was killed on the Isle of Bute.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post says the Crown Office is under fire after a puppy farming trial collapsed when questions were raised about the independence of a key witness
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday examines the booming tourism industry in the Highlands and islands - but asks whether there is a risk that rising visitor numbers could break the region's spell
Image copyright Sunday Express
Image caption The former Brexit Secretary David Davis has urged Theresa May to tear up the Brexit White Paper and start again, according the Sunday Express
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that three airliners leased by the military are being used to fly holidaymakers to the Med, because the RAF has no use for them

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites