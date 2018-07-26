Scotland

The papers: Family's payout win in landmark case

  • 26 July 2018
Image caption The Herald leads with a landmark legal case. The family of Adrienne Sweeney have won a payout after she died from second-hand exposure to asbestos from washing her husband's contaminated overalls.
Image caption The Record says Adrienne Sweeney contracted cancer after years of giving her boilermaker husband William a cuddle when he got home from work and then from washing his work wear.
Image caption Primal Scream, the Scottish rock band, are to headline a special concert marking the opening of the V&A museum in Dundee in September. Lead singer Bobby Gillespie tells The Courier how the band is looking forward to performing at the event.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a strike threat facing rail passengers. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is balloting workers over a disparity in pay for conductors and other staff who work overtime.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports on the soaring numbers of Scots being declared bankrupt as the economy struggles. The paper also reports that 20 businesses a week are going to the wall.
Image caption The Daily Express also highlights the debt pressures saying there were more than 3,200 personal insolvencies in the three months to June. The paper reports calls for a tax cut to ease the burden on families.
Image caption The fate of a north-east hospital makes the front page of the Press and Journal. The paper reports claims that staff are being kept in the dark about the fate of Ugie Hospital in Peterhead and vacancies are going unfilled.
Image caption The National reports that the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland stood together in the UK Supreme Court to defend the right of the Scottish Parliament to pass the Continuity Bill and claim powers from Europe ahead of Westminster.
Image caption A deal to stave off a trade war between the US and Europe is the main story in The Times. It follows President Trump's meeting with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.
Image caption MPs say Britain's workplaces are poorly set up to deal with heatwaves, putting the health of staff at risk and harming productivity. The Telegraphs reports calls for employees to be permitted to wear shorts and T-shirts to work or be allowed to stay at home when temperatures become too hot.
Image caption The i newspaper leads with warnings over teacher shortages in the face of a falling number of applications from EU countries. It highlights fears of a recruitment crisis as schools struggle to fill vacancies.
Image caption The biggest gold nugget in Britain for 500 years has been discovered on a Scottish river, reports The Sun. The 85g lump is the size of a golf ball and worth £50,000.
Image caption The Daily Star says former Rangers and England footballer Paul Gascoigne wants to step into the boxing ring with EastEnders actor Danny Dyer. Gazza made the challenge in a series of social media posts.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites