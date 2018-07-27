Scotland

The papers: Cannabis on the NHS in Scotland within weeks

  • 27 July 2018
Image caption The Scotsman uses its front page to report Scottish campaigners welcoming news that Home Secretary Sajid Javid has given the all-clear for cannabis to be prescribed on the NHS.
Image caption The Herald reports the overhaul of drug laws was sparked by several high-profile cases, including children with severe epilepsy battling to get access to treatment.
Image caption The i newspaper also takes up the cannabis story saying the decision gives hope to thousands of patients with drug-resistant conditions.
Image caption Sir Alex Ferguson's message of thanks to medical staff and wellwishers is the main story on the front of the Scottish Sun. His video message is his first public appearance since suffering a brain haemorrhage in May.
Image caption Leading with the same story, The Daily Record quotes Fergie saying: "Without the medical staff who gave me such care, I'd not be here today."
Image caption The Daily Star also leads with the story of Sir Alex Ferguson's video message in which the Scot thanks medics for carrying out emergency brain surgery to extend his own personal "Fergie time".
Image caption The Brexit negotiations feature on the front page of the National, with news that a centrepiece of Theresa May's plans have been rejected by the EU.
Image caption The Courier leads with the closure of 15 pubs in Dundee last year being blamed on the rates system and beer tax. The newspaper says the last year months have been tough for the licensed industry.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that 100 more companies have been reported for charging customers across the north-east extortionate delivery fees. It reports some fees being more than 200% above what was advertised.
Image caption Calls to give prisoners in Scottish jails mobile phones is the front page story in the Daily Mail. The newspaper says the move by campaigners comes despite concern over the case of an Islamic extremist who used a phone to spread hate messages.
Image caption The Times reports Facebook is hosting antisemitic messages on its pages despite the content being flagged to the social media giant. The newspaper says the posts include claims that the Holocaust is a lie and offensive references to Jews.
Image caption Concerns that teenagers are not taking up summer jobs is the front story in the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper says the trend will leave young people ill-prepared for the workplace.
Image caption The Daily Express features 'breakthrough' research into the effects of a new drug that could be available to treat Alzheimer's within the next five years.

