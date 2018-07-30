Image copyright Getty Images

A group of people who were abused as children are taking legal action against the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

They said they were abused by coaches or referees in the Scottish game.

An interim report into child protection within football, published last week, found policies in Scotland were "not fit for purpose".

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said, however, that Scottish football was "a safe place for children".

Janine Rennie of the survivors charity Wellbeing Scotland said: "The beginning of civil legal proceedings against the Scottish Football Association by survivors is their absolute right and is an important part of them claiming some measure of justice they have long been denied.

"Restitution of this kind is a small part of the journey for these brave people.

"They were disbelieved and ignored by the authorities for years but they are taking back control and now the SFA have admitted their terrible failings I hope they will deal with this matter with decency and transparency."

'Seeking justice'

The legal action is being pursued through Thompsons Solicitors.

Partner Patrick McGuire said: "The legal action for compensation that my firm is undertaking on behalf of our clients is part of the process of seeking justice and it's one that I expect the SFA to take very seriously and settle promptly."

One of those pursuing the action is John Cleland.

"The SFA is responsible for making sure that those coaching our children are people we can trust," he said, "yet they completely failed me and my family."

He added: "I now wait to see if their words admitting their failings are backed up by action.

"I sincerely hope that other survivors abused in Scottish football now feel able to come forward to have their voices heard."

An SFA spokesman has said: "The review group said football was safe but said that it could be safer, and we completely accept that.

"We commissioned the review because we wanted to make football better, and we knew that there were things that had to be improved.

"We have increased training for more 12,000 people working (with children) in football and we are making sure that all our members have their processes in order."