Image copyright Thomas P. Peschak Image caption Thomas Peschak snapped rockhopper penguins living up to their name on Marion Island

Award-winning images from around the world have gone on show at the Scottish Parliament.

More than 100 pictures from the World Press Photo 2018 exhibition will be displayed at Holyrood until 25 August.

Image copyright RONALDO SCHEMIDT Image caption Ronaldo Schemidt won the top prize for this picture taken during protests in Venezuela

The photographs include striking images of nature, daily life, terror attacks, wars, riots and sports events.

Holyrood's Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the images in the exhibition captured "all the sorrow and joy that makes our world".

Image copyright Ivor Prickett Image caption Ivor Pickett took this picture of a young boy being carried out of the last Isis-controlled area in Mosul's Old City

The free exhibition showcases the work of photographers from around the world, with prize categories including contemporary issues, sport, people, nature and the environment.

Image copyright Ami Vitale for National Geographic Image caption Ami Vitale won a prize for her images of a elephant sanctuary in Kenya

Image copyright Ami Vitale for National Geographic Image caption The Reteti Elephant Sanctuary looks after orphaned and abandoned baby elephants

Image copyright David Becker Image caption David Becker photographed people taking cover during a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas

