Award-winning images from around the world have gone on show at the Scottish Parliament.
More than 100 pictures from the World Press Photo 2018 exhibition will be displayed at Holyrood until 25 August.
The photographs include striking images of nature, daily life, terror attacks, wars, riots and sports events.
Holyrood's Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the images in the exhibition captured "all the sorrow and joy that makes our world".
The free exhibition showcases the work of photographers from around the world, with prize categories including contemporary issues, sport, people, nature and the environment.
