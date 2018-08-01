Scotland

Scotland's papers: No action over 'toxic' bankers

  • 1 August 2018
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the results of a four-year probe into the actions of the Royal Banks of Scotland's notorious Global Restructuring Group, which has been accused of pushing some struggling firms into bankruptcy. The paper says the Financial Conduct Authority has ruled that none of its rules were broken and no action will be taken against the senior managers involved.
