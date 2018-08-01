'Disappointing' rise in Scots retail sales

Image copyright Reuters Image caption AG Barr posted a 5% rise in sales of Irn Bru in the six months to July as temperatures soared

Scottish shoppers bought 0.3% more between April and June than they did in the previous three months, according to Scottish government figures.

However, that compared with a sales rise of 2.1% for the UK as a whole, the Office For National Statistics said.

Across Britain there was a 2.8% rise in the annual volume of sales and a 5.1% rise in their worth, said the ONS.

The yearly figure showed the number of sales in Scotland up by just 0.5%, with their value rising by 2.4%.

Among the other findings from the Scottish government data, were suggestions that in-store spending was being skewed towards larger retailers, while the amount being bought declined for those employing fewer than 250 people.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said there had been a significant lift in spending as summer temperatures soared.

However, policy director Ewan MacDonald-Russell described the figures as "disappointing".

He said: "Scottish retail sales continue to show low but sustained growth in 2018.

"This rise in the value of retail sales is a valuable counterpoint to some of the gloom surrounding the industry - retail continues to play a part in growing Scotland's economy.

"Nonetheless, it's disappointing retail sales were only marginally higher than the first quarter of 2018; a period which saw very wintry weather.

"Furthermore, it's crucial to recognise that the UK as a whole outperformed Scotland over this period, a trend which has been evident for some time now."

Despite the sluggish growth, one of the companies to benefit from the recent rise in temperatures was Irn Bru-maker AG Barr.

They issued a trading update on Wednesday, showing a 5% rise in sales in the six months to the end of July.

That was slightly ahead of growth across the soft drinks sector.