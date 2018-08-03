Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lottery winners and interest rates rise

  • 3 August 2018
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a couple who almost missed out on a £58m lottery jackpot after a shop assistant mistakenly ripped up their winning ticket.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald's front page also features the EuroMillions winners from Aberdeenshire, but focuses on the Bank of England raising interest rates and saying Scotland's "sluggish" economy faces extra challenges.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail says Amazon has slashed its UK tax bill "just as it stands accused of fuelling the crisis on the high street". The paper tells how the company paid £4.5m in corporation tax last year, "despite soaring sales of close to £2bn".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman claims economists are warning of further "painful" interest rate rises after the Bank of England raised its baseline to its highest level in 10 years.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National focuses on the SNP calling on BBC director general Sir Tony Hall to intervene in a row over copyright infringement with regards to clips used on YouTube by the pro-independence blog Wings Over Scotland.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record tells how shop worker Sean Grant ripped up Fred and Lesley Higgins' winning Euromillions ticket before being alerted by the bleeping lottery machine that it was a big-money winner.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says the Bank of England interest rates rise will add £190 a year to the cost of an average mortgage, but adds that it is good news for Britain's savers.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with EuroMillions winners Fred and Lesley Higgins telling of their joy after it was discovered their apparently worthless ticket was in fact worth £58m.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express has an interview with the new head of Britain's Armed Forces, saying the "witchhunt" of war veterans over alleged historical incidents in conflict zones must stop.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with claims that women with learning disabilities are being raped and beaten as the Home Office gives visas to "foreign abusers" they were forced to marry.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the new Chief of Defence Staff, Sir Nick Carter, saying soldiers who "secured peace" in Northern Ireland will be guarded from facing "vexatious" claims about alleged crimes during The Troubles.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's north east edition is dominated by the Champagne-popping winners of the EuroMilions, whose ticket was torn in half before it was realised that it was a winner.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with the same story, as Fred and Lesley Higgins are finally able to celebrate after the "minor scare" with their winning ticket.

