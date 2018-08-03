Image copyright Great Pacific Race, Ellen Hoke

A 23-year-old from Moray has become the youngest person to row the Pacific.

Michael Prendergast completed the crossing from California to Honolulu with his three American team-mates in 49 days, 23 hours and 15 minutes.

They were the first team to cross the finish line at Waikiki in the annual Great Pacific Race

Michael undertook the challenge to raise money for Down's Syndrome Scotland because his younger brother, Andrew, has the condition.

More than £7,000 has been raised for the charity so far but he hopes to reach his target of £40,000 following his achievement.

Michael Prendergast (right) celebrating with team mate Jordan Godoy

Reflecting on his experience, Michael said:

"Mentally, it was the toughest challenge I could ever do.

"There was never a chance to relax and if I was lying down for more than an hour-and-a-half, I was having a lie-in!

"I knew that we all have good days and bad days and that it was all temporary, even though the nights at sea were the longest, hardest, wettest, coldest nights you could imagine."

Image copyright Great Pacific Race, Ellen Hoke

Michael learned to sail while attending Gordonstoun boarding school in Moray.

Staff and pupils at his former school have been following his progress.

Lisa Kerr, principal of Gordonstoun, said: "This is an incredible achievement and we're really proud of Michael.

"All Gordonstoun pupils learn to sail because it's a great way to teach team-work, resilience and confidence, although we didn't expect anyone to go on to row the Pacific."