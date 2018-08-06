Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Schools spending falls' and energy bills 'too high'

  • 6 August 2018
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland's local authorities, warning schools are struggling financially and councils can "can no longer cover essential services".
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express goes with the same story, saying school budgets over the past decade have been "hammered by SNP cuts" to council funding.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says secondary schools have faced "the brunt of the cuts" with more than £400m "axed from Scotland's education system since the start of the decade".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says new figures show that more than half a million Scots are paying hundreds of pounds too much for their energy bills by not shopping around for the best deal.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the Scottish Police Federation claiming the number of police officers available for frontline duties has been "slashed by up to a half" with too many being moved from street patrols to admin and other roles.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features the story of a woman who claims a "botched hair treatment" at a salon led to her having a stroke. Nurse Adele Burns is suing the business after medics linked the stroke to her head being repeatedly pulled backwards into a hair-washing basin which allegedly did not have protective padding.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on a serial sex attacker from North Lanarkshire facing jail for two decades of attacks on four women.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says the UK government's international trade secretary Liam Fox has been "ridiculed" for a Brexit "u-turn" after warning no deal is more likely than the UK securing an agreement with the EU.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star features the death of Barry Chuckle, one half of TV's Chuckle Brothers, with calls for a charity song he recorded with rapper Tinchy Stryder to make it to No1 in the charts.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness edition leads with the Scottish government being told by local politicians that Skye should become a national park to preserve its beauty as the number of tourists to the island continues to increase.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition tells how a 78-year-old woman suffered a "horrific" attack at the hands of a man who had forced her to give him a lift in her car.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites