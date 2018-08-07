Scottish pupils await exam results

Image copyright PA

Thousands of students across Scotland are due to find out how well they have performed in their exams.

More than 135,000 pupils will learn how well they did in their National 4 and 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers.

All students will receive their results by post but about 59,000 have also opted to receive them by text or email.

A free helpline 0808 100 8000 is available for anyone seeking practical advice. It will be open from 08:00 until 20:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Skills Development Scotland line will then be open from 09:00 until 17:00 from 9 to 15 August.

Deliveries abroad

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will also be issuing awards in Skills for Work courses, National Progression Awards and National Certificates for Scottish students.

It is reminding users receiving their results by text or email to ensure their mobile phones are charged, that there is credit on them and that the correct phone number has been registered.

The results will be issued from 08:00 but email delivery may take longer depending on the candidate's service provider. The SQA said students should check spam folders in case emails have gone there.

Exam facts

Image copyright PA

Certificates will be issued to more than 135,000 candidates

More than 758,000 exams were taken between 30 April and 4 June

Exams were taken in 480 schools and colleges

Almost 59,000 candidates will receive their results by email and/or text

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Exam results day may be the culmination of months of hard work but it is important to remember that, whatever the outcome, it is only the beginning of the journey to your chosen career.

"If you get the results you hoped for that is excellent but be assured that if you do better than expected, or you just miss out on the grades you need this time round, there are a variety of options available to you.

"The expert careers advisers at Skills Development Scotland are on hand to handle calls from students and their parents to provide information on all of the options and opportunities available.

"I would like to wish everyone receiving their results the very best of luck and urge anyone who is unsure about their next steps to get in touch with the SDS exam helpline."

The Royal Mail said staff have been "pulling out all the stops" to ensure results arrive as quickly as possible, with deliveries taking place across the world as many Scots are abroad for results day.

Julie Pirone, director of external relations at Royal Mail, said the service had been working with partners in 45 countries to ensure results reached pupils.

She said: "All of our postmen and women, many of whom have children themselves, understand just how important this day is for families."

Last year the pass rate for Higher exams dipped slightly but the total number of passes remained above 150,000 for a third successive year.

The pass rate at National 4 was 92.8% although there was a significant drop in entries.